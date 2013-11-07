Island Trends to Host Holiday FitFlop Party in Naples & Marco Island

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Island Trends To Host a FitFlop Holiday Party at the Marco Island boutique on Friday, November 15, 2013 from 3-6pm and at the Naples boutique on Thursday, November 14, 2013 from 5-8pm.



Island Trends will showcase the FitFlop Holiday 2013 footwear collection with over 50 new styles of boots, clogs, ballet flats and sandals at the event. Attendees can shop the FitFlop Holiday 2013 collection and enjoy complimentary refreshments and gifts with purchase including t-shirts, reusable shopping totes, and pool rafts. Guests will also get a sneak peak at exclusive 2014 FitFlop styles.



FitFlop holiday footwear styles that will be on display include the ChaCha sandals with a cascade of beaded charms, the Skinny sandals with adjustable buckle, and the Bijoo sandals with rhinestones. Island Trends will also unveil new styles at the event including the FitFlop Due Snake ballet flat, the FitFlop Due MJ ballet flat, the FitFlop Cuddler slipper clogs and the FitFlop Gogh Moc clog. The entire collection of the FitFlop Holiday 2013 styles can be viewed online at http://www.islandtrends.com/fitflops-all-1141.



“FitFlop footwear is very popular in Marco Island and Naples, we have the largest selection of FitFlops in Southwest Florida. FitFlops are the perfect combination of comfort and fashion and our customers are very loyal to the brand, we even have local podiatrists send their patients with plantar fasciitis and heel spurs to Island Trends to buy FitFlops,” says Leah Fhon, footwear buyer at Island Trends.



The Island Trends FitFlop Holiday party is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in store or by phone at 239-963-4227



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Luc.ky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.