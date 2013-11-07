Island Trends to Host Tommy Bahama Holiday Party

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The yule tide is coming in, so save the date for the Tommy Bahama Holiday Party at Island Trends of Marco Island!



The Happy Huladay-themed event will be held on Friday, November 22, from 3-7 PM at Island Trends' store location in Marco Island. Promising to be the perfect kickoff to the holiday season, the party will offer music, food, and drinks that are sure to pack some island style into Christmas 2013. There will also be more than $1500 worth of Tommy Bahama giveaways, including raffles for watches; a boatload of beach accessories, including chairs and umbrellas, ice chests, beer koozies, the new Tommy Bahama Surfer Skateboard, and much more.



With an online store and locations in Marco Island and Naples, Island Trends is a leading source of Tommy Bahama and other designer beachwear styles for Collier County, FL year round. Island Trends is stoked to add tropical flair to everyone’s winter wardrobe with this year’s Christmas shirt collection, bringing together all-new designs from Tommy Bahama, Tori Richard, and Nat Nast.



The Half Pipe Holiday Camp Shirt, in Continental off-white or Black, boasts a Polynesian poinsettia motif combined with palm trees and ocean waves, as well as the classic wooden buttons characteristic of Tommy Bahama. A seaworthy way to combine your beach style with the festivities of the season, the back of the shirt is emblazoned with the brand name and "Happy holidays" in retro surf chic writing. In 100% cotton jersey, the Five Golden Rings T-Shirt comes in any of a half dozen tropical colors. Its five gold-label cigar design is a great way to add humor to your huladay wardrobe. It looks awesome as a reminder of summer throughout the cold-weather months, or paired with any Tommy Bahama swim trunks or shorts.



Food at the Island Trends Holiday party will be provided by Chef Paul's Paella - Fire and Rice of Naples, and all proceeds from the raffles and food will be donated to the Marco Island Soccer Club, a non-profit organization which provides serious soccer training and organizes games for local boys and girls ages three to twelve years old.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.