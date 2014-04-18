Island Trends Unveils the 2014 Tropical Mother's Day Gift Guide

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Island Trends has released the 2014 Tropical Mother’s Day Gift Guide with tropical island inspired gifts for moms. This year mother’s day is on Sunday, May 11, 2014 and Island Trends hopes to make gift giving easier for this special occasion by creating a list of unique gifts that will put mom’s in an island state of mind.



Island Trends makes gift giving easy with complimentary gift boxes, free shipping and free gifts with regular price purchases of $125. Just mention the code: gift in store at either of the Island Trends boutiques and online to receive these special offers. Gifts featured in the Island Trends 2014 Tropical Mother’s Day Gift Guide can be purchased by visiting the Naples or Marco Island, Fl stores or by shopping online at www.islandtrends.com.



Island Trends has two retail locations in Southwest Florida. The Island Trends flagship boutique is located at 938 N Collier Blvd in Marco Island, Florida and is open daily from 9am to 6pm EST. The second boutique is located at 850 5th Avenue South in downtown Naples, Florida and is open Sunday from 11am to 8pm EST and Monday thru Saturday from noon to pm EST.



Island Trends Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2014:



1. Tropical Dresses: The top gift for stylish moms are tropical dresses from the Island Trends Women's Dress Collection. New Tommy Bahama, Tart and Hale Bob dresses offer figure flattering designs that are great for moms of all sizes.



2. Water Friendly Shoes by Olukai and SWIMS: A great gift for adventurous moms are water friendly footwear from SWIMS and Olukai. Women's SWIMS boat shoes infuse loafer style with water friendly, slip resistant design and come in array of bright tropical colors. Olukai shoes for women are crafted with island flair and pamper feet with anatomically contoured foot-beds that provide comfort and style.



3. Swimwear: A best selling gift for mom is swimwear, including bikinis, tankinis and one piece swimsuits from the Island Trend's Swimwear Collection. Swimwear is perfect for moms who love to splash in the sea and are offered in a variety of styles and sizes 2-16 including D and DD cup tops from Betsey Johnson, Tommy Bahama and La Blanca.



4. Cover-Ups: A great gift for travel and versatility are Cover Ups that transition mom from the beach to dinner in style. Cover up dresses are versatile with styles ranging from rash guards and spa dresses to maxi dresses and sheer tunics from brands like Trina Turk, J Valdi, Seafolly, and Lucky Brand. Cover ups are easy fit and look as good by the pool as they do dressed up for cocktails.



5. Coola Suncare Products: The perfect gift for the mom who loves sunshine is sun care products from the Coola collection. The Coola sunscreen and sun care line will pamper mom's skin with organic antioxidants and vitamins to keep her feeling and looking her best!



6. Watches: The stylish and one size fits gift for moms who like to stay on island time is the Island Trends collection of Tommy Bahama women's watches featuring water resistant technology in sport watch styles, as well as watches with specialty embellishment like rose gold, crystals and sea inspired designs.



7. Escapada: The tropical gift of resort wear clothing by Escapada Living Collection is perfect for mom. Escapada features exotic dresses and tops that give mom a taste of the sea, even when she is landlocked.



8. Hats: Top off her mothers day with a stylish hat that will put a finishing touch to any outfit. Mom will love being shaded in style with our extensive selection of fedoras, baseball, cowgirl and large brimmed hats.



9. Beach Towels: A great travel gift, beach accessories especially Beach Towels are practical and fun for mom. Look for over sized, extra soft beach towels from Seafolly, Tommy Bahama and Southern Tide.



10. Kai Fragrances: A scented gift like Kai fragrance captures the scents of the tropics! Choose the classic and best selling Kai roll on perfume or try the lightweight body lotion that all feature the tropical gardenia scented fragrance that is paraben free.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.