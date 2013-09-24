ISM UK Releases Genesys, The Acclaimed Physical Security Information Management System

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Security has to be taken seriously by modern companies, and physical security- that is the security of the buildings, personnel and physical resources owned or manufactures by the company, is paramount to continuing a smooth flow of operation and even in preventing attempted terrorism. The problem is, even the most high tech security ultimately relies on computers, usually a single server which, if compromised by an outside cyber-aggressor, renders everything useless. Genesys is a new system released by Integrated Security Management that aims to solve this problem with its Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system.



The new system performs all the functions a major corporation would expect a top of the line system to fulfil, but requires no central hub to ‘anchor’ the system, so that security can respond flexibly to threats from the nearest workstation via a LAN or WAN network.



The unique selling point of the new system is its modular format, which allows management to allocate individual operators with authority over individual modules, sets of modules or global control of the system, meaning it is a flexible, scalable solution that can allow individuals to bear varying levels of responsibility.



A spokesperson for Integrated Security Management UK explained, “The new system is designed to be future proof in the 21st Century. It is a culmination of thousands of man hours of work, and is the first truly cloud oriented security system, allowing users to control their security from anywhere instead of placing it on a single server which, when compromised, jeopardizes security entirely. The security system comes with all the features for physical security of the original Genesys, including intruder alarms, electronic locking, surveillance, CCTV and perimeter breach detection, so there really isn’t a better system anywhere in the world.”



About Integrated Security Managament UK

ISM UK is a world leader and pioneer in the design and manufacture of security software solutions and high-quality audio intercom systems for 23 years. They are the inventors of Genesys Classic, the World’s leading patented integrated security software platform, and Genesys v2, the next generation in advanced integrated security software platforms. They are a highly trusted, respected and stable brand. ISM software and hardware is used by over 1000 organisations worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.ism-uk.com/