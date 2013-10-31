New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- iSMØK officially announced today the addition of Chris Mitchell as its new Chief Marketing Officer.



Launched in March 2011, iSMØK has seen major growth in the rapidly expanding electronic cigarette business. The category is projected to grow to over $10 bil in annual revenue over the next five years as consumers migrate from tobacco to the e-cigarette format.



Prior to joining iSMØK, Chris Mitchell was Director of Portfolio and Trade Strategy with Japan Tobacco International (JTI), the world’s third largest tobacco manufacturer, and brings a wealth of experience in the evolving category.



Leo Tebele, President of iSMØK, stated that “Our brand is growing in all retail channels. The consumer is evolving and quickly adopting electronic cigarettes as an alternative to tobacco products. We believe that Chris can lead our continuing explosive growth and help us to forge a leading consumer marketing position in this fast moving and growing category.”



Charlie Tebele, Chairman of iSMØK and the company’s parent company Digital Gadgets said, “We are uniquely positioned to grow this business and adding the right people will equip us to meet consumer demand and create the type of brand and retail excitement that will continue to drive our growth. Adding Chris Mitchell with his depth of experience in the category will help iSMØK continue our growth trajectory.”



Backed with 30+ years of digital technology expertise, iSMØK’s mission is to achieve smoking perfection through technology. Utilizing best-in-class, innovative suppliers and engineers, iSMØK is positioned to become the comprehensive leader in the electronic smoking category by focusing on consumer needs and leveraging the latest technologies to drive value for both its consumers, and its retail partners.



Connect with iSMØK on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/iSMØKeCigs and Twitter http://twitter.com/iSMØKeCigs



For more information on iSMØK electronic cigarette products, visit www.ismok.com. Or contact iSMØK directly at (866) 944-7665.