ISO 26262 Training and Certification Now Available in Detroit

Functional safety specialist kVA announced today it is now providing ISO 26262 training and certification in Detroit in conjunction with global safety expert TÜV-Nord

 

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- ISO 26262 training and certification is now available in Detroit. Functional safety specialist kVA, in conjunction with global safety expert TÜV-Nord, now offers a comprehensive 4-day training session with optional certification exam. Trainees who pass the examination will be certified as Functional Safety Certified Automotive Engineer, a designation conferred by TUV-Nord.

Session participants will receive the unique Excel-based FMEDA-Workbench database tool, developed by TÜV-Nord, which streamlines FMEDA analysis in accordance with ISO 26262 principles. Participants will also receive a hard copy manual providing a comprehensive view of the ISO 26262 standard and its implications and requirements for the automotive industry.

The training is targeted toward a range of potential trainees including engineers working in safety-critical em bedded systems, managers responsible for developing and verifying safety-critical automotive technologies, and safety & quality representatives seeking to verify compliance with state-of-the-art standards in automotive development. Multiple real-world examples are used to illustrate the standard’s principles and applications in safety-critical automotive systems.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.kvausa.com

Posted Tuesday, August 28, 2012 at 12:03 PM CDT - Permalink

 