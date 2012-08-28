ISO 26262 Training and Certification Now Available in Detroit

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- ISO 26262 training and certification is now available in Detroit. Functional safety specialist kVA, in conjunction with global safety expert TÜV-Nord, now offers a comprehensive 4-day training session with optional certification exam. Trainees who pass the examination will be certified as Functional Safety Certified Automotive Engineer, a designation conferred by TUV-Nord.



Session participants will receive the unique Excel-based FMEDA-Workbench database tool, developed by TÜV-Nord, which streamlines FMEDA analysis in accordance with ISO 26262 principles. Participants will also receive a hard copy manual providing a comprehensive view of the ISO 26262 standard and its implications and requirements for the automotive industry.



The training is targeted toward a range of potential trainees including engineers working in safety-critical em bedded systems, managers responsible for developing and verifying safety-critical automotive technologies, and safety & quality representatives seeking to verify compliance with state-of-the-art standards in automotive development. Multiple real-world examples are used to illustrate the standard’s principles and applications in safety-critical automotive systems.



For more information or to register, visit http://www.kvausa.com



