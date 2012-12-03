San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Pacific Sunrise Ventures LLC has launched a network of experienced ISO consultants www.ISOCalifornia.com to help California businesses and organizations affordably achieve ISO 9001 (including derivatives), ISO 14000, ISO 13485, or AS9100 certification. This service will prove particularly attractive to businesses in southern California locations, including San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino.



ISO standards are recognized worldwide as the quality benchmark for products and services. The International Standards Organization develops and maintains ISO standards for various industries. Achieving certification to an ISO standard ensures customers and partners that a company or organization is committed to delivering high quality products and services. Certified companies also enjoy a broader market, as most prime contractors and supply chains now require their partners to be ISO certified.



The ISO Quality Consultants Network provides a valuable service in satisfying the increasing demand for experienced consultants to help California-based companies gain their ISO certification. Pacific Sunrise Ventures teams with carefully-screened, seasoned consultants to help clients affordably create approved quality management systems in preparation for audits by authorized ISO Registrars. The network focuses on providing clients with local consultants with ISO 9001 (manufacturing), ISO 14000 (environmental), ISO 13485 (medical/dental devices) and AS9100 (aerospace/defense) expertise.



“We help California companies and organizations define their needs and then provide onsite training and consulting solutions guaranteed to result in certification under an ISO standard,” explains Al Kernek, co-founder of Pacific Sunrise Ventures. “Our principals and consultants have strong backgrounds in ISO. We understand the certification processes and bring proven, affordable turnkey answers to satisfy client requirements.”



