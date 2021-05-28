Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global ISO Certification Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global ISO Certification Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global ISO Certification. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, BSI Group, URS Holdings



Brief Overview on ISO Certification:

ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third party body that a company runs to one of the international standards developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It certifies that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance.



Market Drivers:

Growing Importance of ISO Certification

Increased Consumer Awareness about ISO Standard



Market Trends:

Increased Company's Focus on International Standard Manufacturing Procedures



The Global ISO Certification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001-2013, ISO 22301: 2012, ISO/IEC 27032: 2012, ISO 14001: 2015), Application (Information Technology, Metallurgy, Retail, Construction, Machinery and Equipment, Transportation, Storage and Communication, Chemical and Fiber, Aerospace, BPO, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global ISO Certification Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



