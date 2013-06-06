Stratford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Daryl Guberman, President of Guberman PMC, LLC, has released a useful series of 18 videos available on his web site explaining the myths and realities of ISO Registration at http://dguberman.com/iso-registration-myths-and-realities-a-series-of-short-revealing-videos/



An edited, condensed, and captioned version has been created of his presentation before the Joint Meeting of the New Haven and Southern Connecticut Chapters of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) given in April this year. These short and to the point videos will quickly and completely brief those interested in ISO Registration about the truths and deceptions behind such topics as comparative costs, value added, and accreditation – absolutely essential information for those holding ISO certificates, perspective candidates for certification, and everyone to whom this topic is a concern.



These concise videos may be viewed sequentially or independently in any order at one viewing or over time. Are companies actually getting value added? What good is one registrar over another? What is the process really all about? What will it cost initially and over time? Companies interested in ISO certification or transferring their certificate will find answers in these videos.



From the point of view of David Levy, the Region 3 Director of ASQ who attended the meeting and who can be heard in the lively give and take of the discussions, his organization looks upon Guberman PMC, LLC and G-PMC accredited or unaccredited as having 'no problem'. In fact, Levy said, “We support you Daryl.” It's widely believed among industry professionals these videos will be viewed and talked about for a long time to come. Companies interested in ISO certification and/or transferring their certificate to a value-added registrar can watch the entire video series either on Youtube or the Guberman-PMC website.



About Guberman-PMC, LLC

Guberman-PMC, LLC was founded by Daryl Guberman. Daryl is a quality professional with over 30 years of experience in the aerospace, medical implants and materials, and printing fields. Throughout his career he has saved companies substantial amounts in constructive, productivity-enhancing suggestions utilizing special talents including an unrivaled dedication to quality, maintaining constant communication and feedback with customers, and securing ISO-9001:2008, 13485, AS9100, and TS16949, as well as ISO-17025 and ISO-14000 compliance and certification.



