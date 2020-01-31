ISO Tank Container Market Size Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2026) : CIMC, NT Tank, Welfit Oddy, Singamas, CXIC Group

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- ISO Tank Container is built to the ISO standards, making it suitable for different modes of transportation. Both hazardous and non-hazardous products can be transported in tank containers.

For industry structure analysis, the ISO Tank Container industry is very concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to smaller privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 94.51 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole ISO Tank Container industry.



China occupied 85.55% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by South Africa which accounted for around 11.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 27.93% of the global consumption volume in 2017.



For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ISO Tank Container producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.



For forecast, the global ISO Tank Container revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~13%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of ISO Tank Container.



The global ISO Tank Container market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on ISO Tank Container volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ISO Tank Container market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



Segment by Regions



North America



Europe



China



Japan



Segment by Type



?30 ft



>30 ft



Segment by Application



Marine transportation



Land transportation



