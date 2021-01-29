Isobutane Market Size, Share, Trends, Impressively growing Opportunities and Global Business Forecast 2026 : Conoco Phillips, Linde, Praxair Technology, etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Isobutane is a colorless gas with a slight petroleum-like odor. It is very inflammable and is denser than air. Among the five natural gas liquids, isobutane has a distinctive place in the market. Isobutane is produced from gas processing plants and refineries and is also the only NGL purposely produced from another NGL –n-butane.



Additionally, the report examines the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Isobutane market and its key segments. The report assesses the changing market dynamics, demands, and trends of the Isobutane industry with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report furthermore presents a present and future impact analysis of the crisis on the Isobutane market and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to trends and demands patterns in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The isobutane market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.6% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 34.00 Billion by 2026.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1205



The Global Isobutane Market research report provides a complete outlook on the challenges existing in the industry and also discusses the emerging threats, constraints, and limitations. The report is an investigative study that offers an extensive breakdown of the market dynamics such as drivers, growth prospects, product portfolio, technological advancements, and an extensive analysis of the key competitors of the market. The global Isobutane market is further segmented into types, applications, technology, end-users, industry verticals, and key geographies across the world. Furthermore, the report offers a forecast estimation of the valuation of the Isobutane market.



Leading companies profiled in the report are Conoco Phillips, Linde, Praxair Technology, Air Liquide, Shell Trading International Limited, Sirloong, Jinling Petrochemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Evonik and Sibur among others.



Type Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels per Day; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



99% Pure

5% Pure

7% Pure

Others



Grade Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels per Day; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Pure Grade

Instrumentation Grade

Technical Grade



Application Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels per Day; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Refrigeration System

Cosmetic Products

Petrochemicals

Aerosols

Others



The report presents a detailed study of the Isobutane industry through data gathered by thorough primary and secondary research. The data formulated is verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. Additionally, the report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players of the market with a detailed analysis of their company overview, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, technological and product developments, and revenue estimations. The report further examines key statistical data and facts pertaining to the Global Isobutane market. The report further aims to provide a competitive advantage to the readers, clients, consumers, and market professionals engaged in the industry.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/isobutane-market



Key Geographies Mapped in the Report are:



North America (U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, and Rest of MEA



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Isobutane market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2026

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Isobutane industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Increasing use of isobutane in petrochemical industries



3.1.2. Rising use of isobutene as refrigerants and propellants



Chapter 4. Isobutane Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Isobutane Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Isobutane Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. Isobutane Market Impact Analysis



4.5.1. Market driver analysis



4.5.1.1. Rising Cold Chain Market



4.5.1.2. Surging Demand In petrochemical plants



4.5.1.3. Rising demand for NGL Products in Residential Usage



4.5.1.4. Surging use in refineries as gasoline-petrol additive



4.5.1.5. Increasing use of isobutene as propellant



4.5.1.6. Rising use of isobutene as feed stock for plastics



4.5.2. Market restraint analysis



4.6. Key opportunities prioritized



4.7. Isobutane Competitive scenario



Continued…



To get a Discount on the Isobutane Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1205



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries regarding customization, kindly connect with us.



Browse More Reports-



Nickel Alloys Market Size



Hypercars Market Share



Surgical Glue Market Growth



Cell Surface Markers Market Analysis



Gelatin Market Demand



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370