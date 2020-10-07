Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Global Isobutylene Market: Overview

Isobutylene refers to a colorless, flammable gas with a very unpleasant odor, which is likened to that of the smell of coal gas. Isobutylene is widely utilized in the production of high-octane aviation gasoline and in the process of organic synthesis. High demand of Isobutylene from various end-use industries, such as aerospace and aviation is likely to support growth of the global isobutylene market in the years to come. This chemical finds wide use in the making of rubber tubes and tires. It is also utilized in the form of fuel additive in many aerospace applications across the sector.



Isobutene or isobutylene is mostly used in the making of polybutylene i.e. butyl rubber and it serves as an intermediate agent for the manufacturing process of methyl tert-butyl ether. The global isobutylene market is estimated to be driven by its copious use in masterbatches, compounding, hot melt adhesives, and in plastic packaging. Furthermore, isobutylene is also useful for various niche applications, such as wires and cables, compression packaging, and electrical insulation. Such wide scope of application is estimated to bolster growth of the global isobutylene market in the years to come,



Product, application, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global isobutylene market has been categorized. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global isobutylene market.



Global Isobutylene Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global isobutylene Market is mentioned below:



In August 2018, one of the leading plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, LyondellBasell Industries, announced the completion of its acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. The latter is a prominent supplier of high-performance plastic powders, compounds, and composites. This acquisition is estimated to diversify the product portfolio of LyondellBasell Industries and widen its global footprint.