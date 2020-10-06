New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The new report titled 'Global Isoflavones Market' by Reports and Data estimates the overall size of the Isoflavones market and the market share accrued by the regional segments of the market throughout the historical assessment period of 2017-2018. As per the extensive research conducted by our analysts, the global Isoflavones market is projected to record steady growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027 to reach a staggering valuation of 35.57 billion in 2027 from 19.20 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The report provides the readers with a granular study of the fundamental development elements, potential business avenues, and a clear image of the vendor landscape of the Isoflavones market. It further lays emphasis on the deep understanding of the potential market growth opportunities and trends across various regional segments of the market.



The latest study offers an accurate evaluation of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the worldwide Isoflavones industry. The industry vertical has been drastically impacted by the pandemic over recent months, impeding the progress of the overall business landscape in a major blow to manufacturers and buyers. The document covers the fluctuating market trends and dynamic changes taking place in the industry with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused severe disruptions to supply chains and volatility in prices and demands. The key market segments have experienced a negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the market is foreseen to regain traction in the post-COVID era.



Top market players profiled in the report are as follows:



Archer Daniels Midland, Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd., SK Bioland, Guzen Development, Aushadhi Herbal, Fujicco Co., Ltd, Tradichem S.L, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Frutarom Ltd., and HerboNutra, among others.



The latest market research report examines the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors operating in the global Isoflavones market development. The report draws attention to the regulatory framework that influences the future of the Isoflavones market and further takes note of the new and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and several potential investment opportunities in the global market. The report carries out a detailed analysis of the factors propelling market growth over the forecast timeframe, and, in addition to that, offers actionable insights into the key development trends of the current market scenario.



In the later part of the report, an exhaustive examination of the overall vendor landscape has been included that helps comprehend the chief marketing and promotional strategies employed by the leading contenders in the global Isoflavones market. The report further takes into account the existing development trends, as well as past events, to illustrate the future of the competitive scenario of the market. Moreover, the report lists various other business strategies deployed by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, takeovers, and strategic alliances. The report closely examines the entry barriers, coupled with the intensity of the competition among the leading market rivals.



Segments covered in the Report:



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Soy

Red Clover

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others



Key regions dominating the global Isoflavones market are as follows:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



