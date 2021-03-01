Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Isoflavones Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Isoflavones business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/335
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Soy
Red Clover
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid
Powder
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverage
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/335
Objectives of the Global Isoflavones Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Isoflavones market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Isoflavones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Isoflavones Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing cancer incidences
4.2.2.2. Growing cardiovascular disease incidences
4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.4. Growing consumer inclination for fortified food
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict legislative norms
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Isoflavones Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Soy
5.1.2. Red Clover
5.1.3. Others
Chapter 6. Isoflavones Market By Form Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Liquid
6.1.2. Powder
CONTINUED…!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-isoflavones-market