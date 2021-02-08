New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Isoflavones belong to the group of phytoestrogens and are plant derivatives. These products are manufactured in fine powder from plant species and food items. Soybeans, red clover, beans, lentils, linseeds, green tea, and peas are the main sources of supply. As a result of factors like the simplicity of its use in numerous medicinal and nutritional supplement products, the powdered sector is projected to increase with higher CAGR during the forecast era.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Archer Daniels Midland, Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd., SK Bioland, Guzen Development, Aushadhi Herbal, Fujicco Co., Ltd, Tradichem S.L, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Frutarom Ltd., and HerboNutra, among others.



Market Drivers



Isoflavones are used to regulate elevated risks of cardiovascular disease and to reduce heart disease and bone disorders. Asthma, diabetes, multiple tumours, and the development of kidney failure are not beneficial. These extracts are known to be a useful therapy for the prevention of breast cancer, breast cancer sun, SME, and menopausal complications.



Regional Landscape



North America was the highest market share for isoflavones. Growing cases of obesity in North America are increasing the focus on weight management measures and drawing consumers to healthy and natural food products containing natural ingredients and thereby increasing the demand for isoflavones in the region. Europe is now becoming a future market for the same because of its beneficial properties. The region is expected to see substantial development in the coming years. The market for isoflavones has been established in Asia Pacific. Soya and its derivatives are the world's biggest buyers in several nations, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. As a result, there is not much need for isoflavones in these nations. Other nations in the region, like India, Indonesia, and others, are future markets for these commodities.



For the purpose of this report, Reports And Data has segmented into the global Isoflavones Market on the basis of Source, Form, Application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Soy

Red Clover

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Isoflavones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Isoflavones Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growth in the population



4.2.2.2. Menopausal issues prevail



4.2.2.3. Rising demand for Isoflavones in North America and Europe



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent legislative demands



4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



