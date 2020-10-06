Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Isomaltooligosaccharide is a novel food produced from starch and contains a mixture of digestible and in-digestible short-chains of carbohydrates, it contains low-calories that help it to be used extensively as, and alternative for sweetener and the non-digestible nature help it to become a major alternative for high fiber. It is also, used as a probiotic drink as it helps in the proliferation of beneficial bacteria residing in our large intestine. Due to its bulk- filler and mildly sweet property it is used as an excellent alternative for sucrose and maltose. Owing to the changing lifestyle and increasing chances of various diseases, mostly occurring due to the consumption of synthetic and high-calorie sweetener the launching of Isomaltooligosaccharide would be a sign of relaxation for the consumers who are more inclined towards the sugary food.



Moreover, the application of Isomaltooligosaccharide in producing dietary supplements, health drinks, sports & energy drink will give assurance to the health concerns demographics about the nutritional as, well as lesser-0calorie content of the food that they are consuming. After, facing a lot of controversies FDA finally recognized Isomaltooligosaccharide as safe, and after learning the various properties and their applications in numerous sectors many manufacturers are showing keen interest over Isomaltooligosaccharide and spending their huge chunks in Isomaltooligosaccharide R&D to find more applications about the product as, Isomaltooligosaccharide is in its growing phase.



Increasing Demand for Isomaltooligosaccharide Owing to its Number of Applications:



Isomaltooligosaccharide is approved in a limited region due to its non-digestible nature, but among the countries where the product is approved are- U.S., Canada, Europe, and Oceania. Hence, these regions can be seen as a wide market for Isomaltooligosaccharide, moreover to take the initiative for the approval of the Isomaltooligosaccharide in other regions can help to establish a new market of Isomaltooligosaccharide in that region.



Global Isomaltooligosaccharide: Market Segmentation

The global Isomaltooligosaccharide market can be segmented based on nature:



Organic

Conventional



The global Isomaltooligosaccharide market can be segmented based on source:



Wheat

Barely

Potato



The global Isomaltooligosaccharide market can be segmented based on the form:



Powder

Syrup



The global Isomaltooligosaccharide market can be segmented based on end-use:



Food industry

Sweetener

Baked-confectionary

Sugar- confectionary

Meal replacement bars

Breakfast bars