CRI Catalyst (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Zeolyst International (United States), SIE Neftehim (Russia), BASF (Germany), Sinopec Catalyst (China), GTC Technology (United States), Albemarle Corporation (United States), Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA, Darmstadt (Germany) and Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom)

Catalytic isomerization is used to convert n-butane to isobutane, that may alkylated to liquid hydrocarbons . This process is used to convert relatively low octane number paraffin's to desirable isoparaffin's which have high octane number. These catalyst are used in refineries, petrochemical plants, and gas processing plants. The end use industry has continued to increase in commercial application, as the world demand for gasoline and petrochemicals has experienced steady growth over the past decade. There are two types of isomerization catalysts that are the standard with high chlorine content, which is considered quite active, and the zeolite catalyst.

Type (Standard Isomerization Catalyst, Zeolite Catalyst), Application (Refineries, Petrochemical, Gas Processing, Polymer Manufacturing, Others), Components (N-Butane, Isobutane, 2-Methyl Butane), Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical, Others)

Market Drivers

- Rising Use of Refinery Catalyst in Clean Fuel Technologies and Emission Control to Reduce Air Pollution

- Increasing Demand from Rapidly Growing Industries such as the Oil & Gas Industry and Automotive Industry



Market Trend

- Increasingly stringent regulations have been enacted in most regions of the world, driving the increased demand for clean fuels

- Growing Adoption of petroleum feedstocks in the ethylene, propylene, and butadiene in North America, particularly in the United States



Restraints

- Presence of Alternative Energy

- Volatility in Prices of Raw Material



Opportunities

- Increasing Investment in Refineries will further increase the demand for Refinery Catalyst

- Increasing the demand from Middle East Region due to High Oil and Gas Exploration Activities



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Isomerization Catalyst Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



