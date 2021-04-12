New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The Global Isophytol Market is projected to reach USD 802.6 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isophytol in vitamin synthesizing, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare, hair care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the medicated personal care & vitamin supplements that include Vitamin E and K, have substantially propelled the overall Isophytol market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Domestic Grade is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for the household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period in the Isophytol market.



The extraordinary growth in the perfume & deodorant market due to impressive new product line-ups and active youth consumer base is the prime diver of this market. The perfumes are solely made by the synthetic chemical compounds. Because of the biotechnological advancements, the synthetic ingredients have accomplished a considerable improvement. New odors and flavors have been accumulated according to various tastes, which would cater to the new consumers resulting in the final market growth.



Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the Isophytol market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the usage of sterilizing products during the coronavirus pandemic is also propelling the demand for the overall market. Favorable outlook towards bleaching products will also drive the demand for the Isophytol



Advancement in manufacturing techniques, a higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Isophytol market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Isophytol market are listed below:



The Good Scents Company, ECSA Chemicals, Beijing LYS Chemicals Co., Ltd., BASF SE, DSM, Fleur-Chem, Inc., Elan Chemical Company, Ascent Finechem Private Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, and Neshiel Chemical, among others.



Type of Fragrance Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Floral



Woody



Citrus



Fruity



Musky



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Domestic Grade



Industrial Grade



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Online Retails



Offline Retails



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Vitamin Synthesizing



Perfumery Agents



Flavoring Agents



Chemicals Industry



Others



Radical Features of the Isophytol Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Isophytol market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Isophytol industry



