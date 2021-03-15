New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Isopropanol Market is forecast to reach USD 4.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Isopropanol or Isopropyl Alcohol is the colorless, highly flammable laboratory and household chemical and primary type of alcohol. Based on the isomerism, the isopropanol has a twin molecule with a slightly different chemical structure, n-propanol. Isopropanol is more readily available for its simple chemical structure compared to the n-propanol and is also consequently cheaper. Isopropanol is mostly used in medical use applications and also widely utilized as a direct or intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. However, the market is potentially being restrained by the stringent Volatile organic compounds' (VOC) emission norms in European and North American continents.



Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.7% in the period 2019 - 2027, owing to higher demand in the household & personal care products and paints & coatings industries coupled with propulsion of the medical use products due to rise in the small and severe infectious diseases, especially in the highly populous regions like India and Bangladesh.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Isopropanol market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Solvents

Pesticide Formulations

Chemical Reagents

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Medical Use

Paints and Coatings

Household & Personal Care

Printing Inks

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Isopropanol market and its competitive landscape.



