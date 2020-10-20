Isopropyl Alcohol Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2020-2030

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2030.



The healthy market growth can be attributed to thehigh demand for isopropyl alcohol owing to its solvent applications.For instance, isopropanol is used as a solvent in beauty &personal care products, degreasers, paints &resins, food, inks, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals, among others. In the beauty &personal care industry, isopropyl alcoholfinds applications in bath products, makeup products, and others. Hence, the growing cosmetics industry across the globe is expected to create a high demand for isopropyl alcohol. Owing to its disinfectant properties, it is widely used for sterilizing medical equipment, skin treatment, and dressing. Additionally, it is also used to sanitize surfaces at premises and equipment in industries. Additionally, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a high demand for disinfectants, such as soaps and sanitizers, which is further expected to supplement market growth as isopropyl alcoholserves as a key ingredient in the manufacture of these products. Other than this, in the electrical &electronics industry, it is used as a common cleaner and degreaser for cables, LCDs, connectors, fiber optics,and others. Isopropyl alcohol also finds applications in the chemical industry for the manufacture of different chemical compounds such as isopropyl esters, and isopropylamines, among others.



Major Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global isopropyl alcohol market are Solvay, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V., Tokuyama Corporation., LG Chem., INEOS, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC., andISU CHEMICAL, among others.



Segmentation Based On:



GLOBAL ISOPROPYL ALCOHOL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY GRADE



1.Industrial/Technical

2.Cosmetic

3.Pharmaceutical

4.Electronic



GLOBAL ISOPROPYL ALCOHOL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USE INDUSTRY



1.Healthcare

2.Paints and Coatings

3.Household Cleaning

4.Beauty and Personal Care

5.Chemical

6.Electrical and Electronics Others



However, the price volatility of isopropyl alcoholstands to act as a major market barrier. Additionally, the US FDA is reviewing whether the utilization of isopropyl alcoholis recognized as safe for the OTC antiseptic rub products. Hence, a ban on the use of isopropyl alcoholin the coming years by regulatory bodies will impede market growth.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific stands to dominate the market owing to the high demand from China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. The growing utilization of industrial-grade isopropyl alcohol for solvent applications stands to act as a major growth driver in this region. Additionally, with surging economic activities in countries, such as India and China, where the utilization of isopropyl alcohol for industries,including chemical, personal care, and paints &coatings are further expected to boost the demand in the coming years.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Isopropyl Alcohol Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.



- To understand the structure of the Isopropyl Alcohol Market by identifying its various sub-segments.



- Focuses on the key global Isopropyl Alcohol Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.



- To analyze the Isopropyl Alcohol Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



