Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- The research analysis titled "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies (INAAT)" discloses the promising trends in Nucleic acid testing and their applications in molecular diagnostics and laboratory research on a global scale. The World Health Organization (WHO) proposes that, an ideal diagnostic test that is suitable for developing countries, should be Affordable, Sensitive, Specific and User-friendly (simple to perform in a few steps with minimal training), Robust and rapid (results available in minutes), Equipment free and Deliverable to the end user (ASSURED). Nucleic acid amplification tests targeting pathogen markers have high sensitivity and specificity, but generally fail to meet the ASSURED guidelines in terms of affordability, rapidity, and being equipment free. However, INAAT has recently attracted the scientific community due to their operation in single temperature and distinct features by meeting the ASSURED guidelines. With fine-tunings in the amplification methodology, a variety of INAAT types are discovered each being independent, driving the diagnostic platform towards Point-Of-Care (POC) testing at low resource settings.
This research report provides in-depth details about technology evolution, and innovation trends across the industry, technology investment potential and competitive market landscape. The analyses ensuing out of this research service may provide, useful insights for end users, while prioritizing the appropriate choice of modality for nucleic acid testing in research and diagnostics.
In brief, this research report provides:
A detailed description of the global technology developments and evolving trends, in the INAAT field with key prominence on product innovations by industries, and collaborative efforts by the academic research institutions.
A comprehensive picture of the different types of INAAT platforms available with an exhaustive overview of their application prospective.
An impact analysis of major drivers, restraints and challenges influencing the adoption and growth of INAAT during the period from 2012 to 2017.
Market size - Global market forecast for the next 5 years, including demand side analysis and strategic recommendations for technology/product developers.
Prioritized INNAT types through the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) based on competitive benchmarking, technology management strategies and technology roadmap.
Competitive landscape based on the analysis of key patents and research publications that gives an insight into prominent activities and global participants.
Main Driver:
Global prevalence of infections and cancer: An effective diagnosis of diseases is the first step towards personalized medicine. Over 1 billion people are afflicted owing to infectious diseases and cancer especially in the tropical/developing countries where access to diagnostics labs are limited.
