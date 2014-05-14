Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market (INAAT) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) is the global scale study and development of testing and applications of nucleic acid in molecular and nanoparticle diagnostics and laboratory research.



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By World Health Organization (WHO) standards, an ideal DNA/RNA diagnostic test kit, usually a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) type of instrument suitable for various economic regions should be cost-effective, accurate, and customizable to fit user requirements while requiring simple steps and use with simple training. At the same time, the instruments need to be tough and should be able to provide quick results.



As a practical solution the currently available nucleic acid diagnostics technology, although highly sensitive and specific, fails to comply with low-cost requirements and thus fails to achieve the assurance of an organization. A new non-PCR technology called INAAT has started attracting interest from the research community as it fulfills all the criteria set by WHO. With some basic tinkering in the parameters, these instruments can be tailor-made to different measurement requirements and thus become an independent type of parent instrument, thus enabling Point-of-Care testing (POCT) while being within economic standards set up by WHO.



The molecular diagnostics segment of the healthcare industry is one of the fastest growing markets in the diagnostics sector. The molecular diagnostics market is part of the larger diagnostics segment and can in turn be classified into INAAT and PCR. The INAAT platforms based on type are HDA (helicase dependent amplification), LAMP (loop-mediated isothermal amplification), SDA (strand displacement amplification), NASBA (nucleic acid sequence based amplification), TMA (transcription mediated amplification), SPIA (single primer isothermal amplification), and others.



The INAAT market is driven by growing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and Rest of the World (RoW), increasing awareness in the healthcare industry about the low-cost and effective diagnosis of INAAT, and rising dependence on healthcare due to the ever-increasing health problems in the world.



Some of the restraining factors for INAAT are the current lack of awareness among diagnostics manufacturers who have not yet been able to tap the market, various regulations by health organizations such as WHO and a certain reluctance in developing economies to replace their existing PCR solutions.



Manufacturers can expect high dividends by making strategic decisions through licensing, agreements, collaborations and tie-ups with research institutes towards developments in new INAAT platforms, acquisition and developments with key stakeholders, and other marketing strategies.



Researchers can also set up collaborations with manufacturers to access monetary gain for their efforts. Governments can take an interest by standardizing certain parameters thus making it easier for manufacturers and researchers to follow a basic protocol with slight modifications thus creating a wider interest in the segment. With growing spending capacities in the developing countries and growing dependence on healthcare, INAAT has huge potential for geographic expansion as well.



Some of the market players in this industry are Sony Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Panasonic, Rohm, Avago Technologies, BetaLED, PhilipsHologic-Gen-Probe, bioMerieux, BD Diagnostics, Qiagen, Alere, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Meridian Bioscience, and BioHelix and Quidel.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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