Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) is a revolutionary, rapid, and cost-effective technology for amplifying and detecting nucleic acid targets. INAAT is being explored for a wide range of applications including diagnostic testing (e.g., detection of infectious diseases and cancer), food safety, and environmental monitoring. The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is projected to witness remarkable growth in the near future, owing to increasing government initiatives in the field of diagnostics, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in the field. Moreover, increasing adoption of INAAT by healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to reduce costs and improve the accuracy of diagnostics is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is attributed the growing funding initiatives for molecular diagnostics & infectious diseases, and recent launches of INAAT consumables by prominent market players. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario for in vitro diagnostic tests is a major factor restraining market growth.



Assay, kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the INAAT market



Based on the product, the INAAT market is segmented into assay, kits, and reagents, and systems. The assay, kits, and reagents segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, which is attributed to increasing demand of infectious disease diagnostic tests, infectious diseases-the continuous launch of newer, faster, and more reliable POC products and extensive use of INAAT products.



LAMP segment accounted for the largest share of the INAAT market



Based on technology, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nicking enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR), single-primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), and other technologies. The loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) segment dominated the market in 2022. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the prominent players in the market offering LAMP kits and rising of LAMP kits in infectious diseases diagnostics.



Infectious disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest application segment of the market



Based on application, the INAAT market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications. The disease diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. Various factors drive the growth of the segment are launch of INAAT covid-19 kits and extensive use of INAAT in diagnosis of Hepatitis and HIV.



Hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the global INAAT market



Based on the end user, the market is divided into hospitals, reference laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end users. The hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share of the INAAT market in 2022. This is owing to high demand for fast test and kits, increase in patient population, extensive use of moleucular diagnostic kits and need for early doagnostic solutions.



North America accounted for the largest share of the market



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global INAAT market, followed by Europe in 2022. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a leading market players, growing burden of infectious diseases and availability of R&D funding for molecular diagnostics.



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Recent launches of INAAT consumables by prominent market players

Growing funding initiatives for molecular diagnostics & infectious disease diagnostics

High prevalence of infectious diseases



Restraints:



Unfavorable reimbursement scenario for in vitro diagnostic tests



Opportunities:



INAAT tests as point-of-care tools

Start-ups focusing on INAAT



Challenges:



Dominance of PCR



Key Market Players:



The prominent players operating in INAAT market are Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), New England Biolabs (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), General Electric (US), OptiGene Limited (UK), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Genomtec (Poland), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Ustar Biotechnologies (China), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), Atila BioSystems (US), TwistDx Limited (UK), LGC Limited (UK), Life Sciences Advanced Technologies (US), GenoSensor Corporation (US), and PCR Biosystems (UK).



Recent Developments



In May 2022, Hologic, Inc. (US) received CE marking for two new molecular assays, Panther Fusion EBV Quant Assay and Panther Fusion BKV Quant Assay, expanding its transplant pathogen monitoring menu on the Panther Fusion system.



In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax, which offers full automation to meet high-volume testing demands and will be commercially available in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



In September 2020, Abbott (US) received approval from Health Canada for the ID NOW rapid COVID-19 testing device for use in Canada.



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Advantages:



Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology provides a rapid and reliable method for the detection of infectious agents.



The technology is more cost-effective than traditional PCR methods.



It has a shorter turnaround time and requires fewer steps.



The technology is highly sensitive and can detect even small amounts of DNA.



It is less prone to contamination and false positives.



It is more amenable to automation and miniaturization.



The technology is suitable for point-of-care applications.