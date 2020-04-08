Isothermal Packaging Market Turning Impressive - Players in Action Friobox, Exeltainer, Woolcool

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Isothermal Packaging' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Isothermal Packaging is a packaging capable of maintaining temperature-sensitive products at temperatures between -80°C and +25°C. It finds its usage for providing an insulating barrier against external temperatures and is combined with refrigerants to deliver the cold. Isothermal packaging can be made from different insulating materials



Market Segmentation

by Type (Containers, Boxes, Bags, Others), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Beverages, Chemicals, Others), Material of Construction (Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales {Speciality Stores & E-Commerce})



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising applications of Isothermal packaging in different end-use industries like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, & chemicals



Market Growth Drivers: Need for providing insulation to transfer & store frozen products such as meats, ice creams, & dairy products



Growth in the pharma cold chain sector for the storage of important medicine & vaccines



Restraints: Stringent regulations associated with the raw materials for manufacturing isothermal packaging products



Challenges: Tackling the waste generated from the Isothermal Packaging may pose a challenge



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.



