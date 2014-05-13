iSpirit Production LTD. Starts Indiegogo Fundraiser for the Creation of Hej! Watch!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- A watch is more than a functional item that tells the time. Over the years, it has become a must have fashion accessory, a statement of one’s’ own individuality. As beauty is close related to personal physical conditions, iSpirit Production is conscious about using technology to monitor personal health condition, in order to have a great lifestyle. Selecting your watch for your chosen Lifestyle, is like choosing an expensive suit or handbag, it's a fashion choice that will become part of your everyday lifestyle.



iSpirit production Ltd is made up of a group of design engineers whose have been in product development for over 15 years. Our talented team members are expert in product design, software and hardware development. All the team members come from Europe, Taiwan and HK whose existing or former jobs have been working for Philips, Motorola, Oregon Scientific, Toshiba, Monster etc.



Features:

- High resolution 1.54" e-paper display with 200 *200 resolution

- Sunlight Readable for sport/ outdoor activities

- Temperature sensing

- Bluetooth Smart Connectivity (compatible with iPhone 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, iPad 3, 4, iPad Mini, iPad Touch 5th generation running on iOS 6 and up) - Transfer and keep data to smartphones

- Automatic Tracking - All-Day Calorie Burn - All-Day Steps - Auto-Calibrated Distance

- Advanced Calorie Tracking - Proprietary calorie algorithm integrates activity data to provide a full day's record of calories burned

- 7-Day and Hourly Records - Review your results from the past seven days - See your progress throughout the day

- No Charging - Long-lasting coin cell battery CR2450 for 6 months

- Waterproof - Fully submersible 50 meters

- Watch weight: 70g

- Soft silicon strap



Over the last 12 months, iSpirit Production Ltd. have designed and built dozens of prototypes. The final Hej!Watch! design and prototype has been established and they are now ready to start manufacturing to scale meet international demand.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1m7PZMG