iSpyPrice.com - Goes Stable from Beta

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- iSpyPrice.com, a renowned name when it comes to offering detailed price comparison for a number of electronic product categories including mobiles (where Samsung Mobile is leader), computers, cameras, home appliances and entertainment among others, today announced the launch of stable version of its website. The company was running the beta version of the same since commencing operations in July 2012 and the stable version was under development and testing. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Sharma, Founder of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of stable version of our website and hope to offer detailed services to the visitors when it comes to finding the best retail price of electronic goods available online in the country.”



According to the sources, the store allows users to get a list of retailers offering a particular product sorted in terms of price by clicking just one link. The list also contains details including delivery time, shipping cost as well as a link to the website of the vendor for customers to place their order. When contacted, an expert of the field said, “The option of list aids in saving the time that is otherwise spent in searching for the best deal. All the related points are presented on one page and a visitor can reach to a conclusion by clicking a few links in just a matter of a few minutes.” The site also offers detailed specifications of each product.



iSpyPrice.com is attracting a huge number of visitors on daily basis and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well. When contacted, Suresh Sharma, the Founder of iSpyPrice said, “In short span of time we have received very exciting traction from users on our website and Facebook page.”



iSpyPrice.com helps users to find lowest price on mobiles phones, laptops, computers, tablets available for sale on various online shopping stores. The representative of company visit all the major online stores every 24 hrs to get the fresh price and organize them to show lowest price first and rest in ascending order.



