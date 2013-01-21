iSpyPrice.com Helps to Compare Prices of Laptop Deals in India

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- iSpyPrice.com is a relatively new price comparison site that has been launched exclusively to India. However, this small obstacle hasn’t stopped driving thousands of visitors to their site within the past few months of launch. With the recent addition to their new Computers category, shoppers are now able to compare prices of laptops, computers, tablets and more. Since launch, iSpyPrice has dedicated their resources to ensuring that their visitors are able to quickly compare some of the leading brands and products at the simple click of a button. With so many retailers currently offering the same products in India, iSpyPrice provides a resource that has got consumers screaming positively to find the best laptop price in India.



Suresh Sharma, Founder of iSpyPrice.com commented, “We are proud to announce the launch of our computers category. We are devoted to ensuring that consumers will be able to compare prices on all of the leading brands of laptops in the market. The launch of the computers section is only the start, as we intend to implement plenty of other categories. In a nutshell, visitors can now compare the latest laptops prices, tablets and computers at the mere click of a button – saving them both time and money.”



About iSpyPrice.com

iSpyPrice.com helps you to find lowest price on mobiles phones, laptops, computers, tablets available for sale on various online shopping stores. We visit all the major online stores every 24 hrs to get the fresh price and organize them to show lowest price first and rest in ascending order.



