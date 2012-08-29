Israel and the Last Days: New Book by U.S Preacher Places Focus on Bible's Interpretation of the End Times

Sarepta, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- With a myriad of views and interpretation of the End Times, many believers are left confused. Having been through an eye-opening experience himself, a Louisiana-based author and preacher is now attempting to spread the truth.



Kree Foster’s ground-breaking new book, ‘Israel and the End Times’ provides a compelling and realistic interpretation of a facet of religion that’s laced with confusion.



“I remember years ago listening to pastor preach on the subject of the end times. It was the most confusing thing. It didn't even make good sense. I thought to myself, there has to be a way to nail down the truth,” says Foster, who began to pray for God to reveal what is right to believe about the End Times.



He continues, “From that point, God did begin to show me. The interesting thing is God had to show me how to interpret scripture correctly before he can show me anything about the end times.”



Following an eye-opening journey into the inner-workings of the Bible, Foster gained a heightened understanding of the interpretation of the scriptures as a whole.



“It changed the way I studied my Bible. I began to find that you can absolutely know the truth and take the speculation out of the interpretation,” he adds.



With his new-found knowledge and inspiration to tell others, Foster set out to share what he learned with the world.



The result is ‘Israel and the Last Days’, which serves the double-purpose of revealing the truth behind both Bible interpretation and the End Times. Showing readers how to rightly divide the word of truth, the book focuses on using the Bible’s included rules to better interpret its meaning and lessons.



“The book removes debate and reveals the truth on key topics including the rapture, the abomination of desolation and our prophetic future,” Foster explains.



Since its launch, the book has garnered rave reviews. With critics praising both its life-lessons of scripture interpretation, as well as an eye-opening new perspective on the Last Days, Foster’s work is a compelling read for anyone who wants to know the truth.



Israel and the Last Days, published by WestBowPress, is available now from Amazon.com and WestBowPress.



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.israelandthelastdays.com/



About Kree Foster

Kree Foster is a preacher of the Gospel with a passion for reaching the lost. Mr. Foster graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Ok. He lives in Sarepta, La with his beautiful wife, Jennifer. They have two little girls, Ariel and Sadie.



Kree's vision is to see the whole body of Christ grow up and work together to reach the world for Jesus. We are not saved to be quiet and hide in the corner. The divisions in the body of Christ must come down. Thank God that call is being heard thoroughout the world.



The journey of "Israel and the Last Days" is the road Kree traveled to understand and prove an interpretation of scripture. The reason for so many different denominations is there are that many different interpretations. Mr. Foster discovered how the early church fathers interpreted scripture. If you want to understand how to interpret scripture or understand the end times, "Israel and the Last Days" is a must.