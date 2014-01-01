"Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Israel is one of the leading markets in the region with a highly developed local ecosystem of start-ups and major international investments. However, a slowdown in consumption growth due to increases in the cost of living in 2013 squeezed spending in the consumer electronics market. Pressure on prices, in market segments such as TV sets and handsets, will lead vendors to focus on innovative higher margin new products. However we expect Israel to outperform the region, with strong government demand for computers and increasing use of smartphones, tablets and hybrids among consumer maintaining a five-year CAGR of 6.6% for overall market growth.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$2.6bn in 2012 to US$2.7bn in 2013, up 4% US dollar terms. Tablet sales are booming as the arrival of a wide range of Android devices has deepened the market, but desktop and notebook sales remain under pressure.
- AV Sales: US$610mn in 2012 to US$645mn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Flat-screen TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development, however the launch of next generation games consoles in Q413 by Sony and Microsoft could prove a fillip to spending.
- Handset Sales: Outperforming segment of the consumer electronics market, rising 11% between 2012-2013 to US$415mn. The most dynamic segment of the consumer electronics market as smartphone demand will drive market growth with values of devices increasing.
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Key Trends & Developments
There has been a significant shift in the Israeli PC market in recent years as sales of desktops and notebooks have come under pressure from tablets, as well as being squeezed by macroeconomic conditions. Apple leads the local tablet market through its popular iPad range; however the market deepened in 2012 with the arrival of lower-cost Android devices offering a comparable user experience. This added to pressure on vendors of more traditional form factors. However the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 in October 2012 marked a shift for Microsoft partner vendors by introducing touch functionality. This has seen a range of tablets and hybrids/convertibles produced which are expected to only take a small share of total tablet and notebook sales in 2013, but to become more significant over the medium term by offering multiple-use cases.
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