Israel Freight Transport Report Q2 2013 - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- We forecast fairly modest growth in Israel's freight transport sector in 2013. Political risk from the civil war in Syria, escalating sectarian tensions in Lebanon and the bombardment of the Gaza Strip in November 2012 could all weigh on the Israeli economy and its freight transport sector. Equally, the sluggish growth of its key trade partners in the West could also hamper volumes. The country is looking towards the future however, and is committed to developing its ports.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 air freight growth is forecast at 1.5%; we project average growth of 1.7% per annum to 2017.
- 2013 Port of Haifa tonnage throughput growth is forecast at 3.4%, following estimated growth of 7.0% in 2012, and to average 2.9% per annum to 2017.
- 2013 rail freight tonnage is forecast to grow by 1.6%, following an estimated growth of 3.3% in 2012, to average 1.8% to 2017.
- Total trade growth in real terms in 2013 is forecast to grow 3.5% and averaging 2.9% to 2017.
Key Industry Trends
Rail Freight On Track For Growth: BMI believes that an announced investment by state-owned Israel Railways in its cargo rolling stock will offer upside risk to our rail freight growth forecasts for the country. The new equipment will help the company in its goal of increasing its percentage share of Israeli freight transport.
Haifa Port Sets New Record For Container Traffic: The Port of Haifa posted an 11.5% y-o-y increase in container traffic for 2012, achieving 1.38mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), marking an all-time high. Cranes at the port are achieving 27 or 28 containers handled per hour, contributing to what port officials describe as 'dramatic' improvements in the time taken to unload containers. Haifa's previous best was in 2010, when 1.26mn TEUs were handled.
El Al Israel Airlines, British Airways Sign Cooperation Agreement: The cargo divisions of El Al Israel Airlines and British Airways have signed a cargo cooperation agreement aimed at boosting El Al's capabilities to transport cargo to and from airports that are not directly served by the carrier.
Key Risks To Outlook
