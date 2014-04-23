Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Israel: Government Reforms Stimulate Fixed and Mobile Market Competition market report to its offering

Summary

'Israel: Government Reforms Stimulate Fixed and Mobile Market Competition,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Israel's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Israeli market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- The Israeli telecom service market generated US$5.4bn in 2013, and we expect this figure to remain almost the same in 2018, $5.3bn.

- The market will neither grow nor shrink much in the coming five years due to far-reaching regulatory changes, intensified price competition and a saturated voice market; however, the center of gravity will be shifting from voice services to data.

- Overall, we expect mobile services to generate cumulative revenue of $14.9bn during 2014-2018.

- The number of pay-TV subscriptions in Israel reached 1.5m at year-end 2013, for a household penetration rate of 69%.



Synopsis

Israel: Government Reforms Stimulate Fixed and Mobile Market Competition provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Israel today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Israel's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

- Israel in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Israel.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video between 2013 and 2018.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services, and pay-TV services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Israel's telecommunications and pay-TV markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Israel's telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Israel.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Israeli market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



Cellcom, HOT, Orange, Pelephone, Bezeq, Golan Telecom, Nokia Siemens Networks, Israel Broadband Company.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153155/israel-government-reforms-stimulate-fixed-and-mobile-market-competition.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###