Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Israel: Government Reforms Stimulate Fixed and Mobile Market Competition", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- 'Israel: Government Reforms Stimulate Fixed and Mobile Market Competition,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Israel's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Israeli market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- The Israeli telecom service market generated US$5.4bn in 2013, and we expect this figure to remain almost the same in 2018, $5.3bn.
- The market will neither grow nor shrink much in the coming five years due to far-reaching regulatory changes, intensified price competition and a saturated voice market; however, the center of gravity will be shifting from voice services to data.
- Overall, we expect mobile services to generate cumulative revenue of $14.9bn during 2014-2018.
- The number of pay-TV subscriptions in Israel reached 1.5m at year-end 2013, for a household penetration rate of 69%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Israel: Government Reforms Stimulate Fixed and Mobile Market Competition" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Israel today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Israel's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Israel in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Israel.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video between 2013 and 2018.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cellcom, HOT, Orange, Pelephone, Bezeq, Golan Telecom, Nokia Siemens Networks, Israel Broadband Company.
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