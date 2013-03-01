"Israel Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others" Is Now Available at Fast Market Rese

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Israel Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others"