Israel Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Israel Information Technology Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- BMI View: We expect IT spending to reach ILS23.1bn in 2013, with particularly strong growth in software and services as the market matures. While hardware, particularly PC and notebook sales continue to dominate the market, we believe IT services will increasingly form an important part of the overall IT market. Increasingly the market will be driven by key sectors such as government, defence and financial services, bringing IT services to form 36% of the overall market spending by 2017. This quarter we have reassigned all forecasts to be in local currencies.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: ILS9.83bn in 2012 to ILS9.78bn in 2013, down marginally. Forecast downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, but Israeli businesses are investing more to facilitate expansion and development.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Software Sales: ILS5.1bn in 2012 to ILS5.2bn in 2013, growing 2% y-o-y. Device and data proliferation will drive spending on customer relationship management (CRM), databases and business intelligence.
IT Services Sales: This will remain the most dynamic sector of the industry, increasing from ILS7.9bn in 2012 to US$8.1bn in 2013. . Stable sectors such as government and defence offer continued revenue opportunities while other sectors will grow in importance over our forecast period.
Key Trends & Developments
We have revised down our forecasts as the outlook for the Israeli economy is weaker than we had previously expected. Market specific factors such as the launch of Windows 8 operating system and an expected increase in tablet sales will offset some of the economic slowdown but it cannot be ignored for long. Nevertheless, the ever changing IT services segment offers strong growth opportunities that may offset slower growth elsewhere in the market.
New cloud computing offerings and increased competition in this segment should fuel further demand from users. Particular areas of opportunity for cloud computing include banking and retailing as organisations in those fields look to save money on hardware investments. Businesses will, not only seek to make cost savings, but will look to boost efficiency and increase flexibility of response to customer needs.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Poland Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Peru Information Technology Report Q3 2013