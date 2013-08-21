Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Israel Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Israel Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term
concerns about the impact on Israel's economic outlook of slowing private consumption and government
spending.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Israeli retail market while minimising investment
risk, and also explores the impact of a possible further deterioration of the situation in the eurozone on the
Israeli consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139697/israel-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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