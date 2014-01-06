"Israel Shipping Report Q1 2014" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Israel Shipping Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The Israeli ports sector is undergoing a state of flux, with the major ports set to be expanded with new, privately operated, terminals, which will be able to handle the larger vessels that are becoming the norm on the key Asia-Europe trade route on which Israel stands. However, the developments are facing strong opposition from current port workers and unions. In terms of demand, moderate growth at Israel's containerhandling facilities should be supported by steady, though unspectacular, economic growth.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 Port of Haifa total tonnage throughput to grow by 7.2%, and to average 5.2% to 2018.
- 2014 box handling at Haifa will grow by 4.0% to 1.50mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
- Growth projected to average 3.8% to 2018.
- Israel's total trade is forecast to see real growth of 3.3% in 2014, from a 3.0% expansion in imports and a 3.5% growth in exports. Growth will average 3.3% over the medium term.
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Key Industry Trends
Eurogate's Bid For New Israel Box Terminals A Win-Win: Eurogate is reportedly planning a bid to operate two new container terminals on the Israeli coast. Eurogate's main operations have traditionally focused on Europe, but if it is successful the firm will gain exposure to the high-growth MENA region, traditionally dominated by DP World and Gulftainer. For Israel, the country has fallen behind the trend of being able to cater for mega-vessels; an experienced operator such as Eurogate will bring with it muchneeded expertise and investment.
Court Rules On Israeli Port Reforms: The Israeli National Labour Court has ruled that the government has every right to continue with its plans to launch two new privately operated ports in both Haifa and Ashdod. The court has also ordered that talks be held with the existing workforce of the state-owned ports in both locations.
Zim Adds New Open-Top Containers To Fleet: Zim has announced the addition of 420 open-top containers to its fleet. The acquisition of the containers will enable the company to meet the demand of its customers, while providing a younger fleet, Hellenic Shipping News reports.
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