Israel Shipping Report Q4 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Israel Shipping Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Israel's two major ports, Ashdod and Haifa held up better than expected in 2012, supported by strong domestic consumption. The outlook in 2013 is less certain, as it is still unclear whether or not workers at the two facilities will strike in protest against the development of two new, private, container terminals alongside the older ports. Workers are concerned about losing their privileges, while the Israeli government appears determined to break what it sees as the ports' stranglehold on Israel's international trade and economic development.
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Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Port of Haifa total tonnage throughput to grow by 6.9%, and to average 3.3% to 2017.
- 2013 box handling at Haifa will grow by 4.7% to 1.44mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Growth projected to average 2.7% to 2017.
- Israel's total trade is forecast to see real growth of 1.6% in 2013, from a 0.8% expansion in imports and a 2.4% growth in exports. Growth will average 2.3% over the medium term.
Key Industry Trends
Zim Looks To Central America ETR: In our recent overview of container shipping we recognised the potential support that emerging trade routes (ETRs) would give to the overtonnaged fleet as the sector struggled on the traditional big money routes of Asia-Europe and the transpacific (see 'Box Supply: Overcapacity Remains, But ETRs Offer Hope', August 2). The latest shipping company to increase its exposure to one such route is Israeli firm Zim, which is introducing a new west coast Central America service this month.
Privatisation Moves Forward: In July we wrote that the threat of downside risk to our container throughput forecasts for the ports of Haifa and Ashdod appeared to have abated, with the Histadrut labour federation, which is present in both facilities and is against the planned privatisation of these ports' container terminals, unlikely to call a strike against the planned privatisation, as such a move would be reportedly be opposed by 83% of Israelis. BMI highlights that planned privatisations - and with them investment in the nation's ports - are essential if Israel is to remain on the rotations of major shipping services.
Valmer To End Israeli Service: Maltese shipping company Valmer Lines Shipping announced in August that it will end its service to Israel. The company attributed the decision to a combination of factors, including the industrial unrest caused by the Israeli government's decision to build two new container terminals and the low level of freight rates.
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