Israeli Musician to Join Mick Jagger's New Album

Mick Jagger has been working on a new album. While his representatives are keeping tight-lipped, reports have been circulating on the Internet. There have been strong rumors that the singer is finally returning to the recording studio working on what might be his 6th solo album.



According to a source, rumors of Mick Jagger working in a recording studio are true, with as many as eight songs having been put to tape,four of them with the melodies of Sharon Holzman,a famous Israeli singer/songwriter.



Holzman, who is well known in Israel for his remarkable and unique song writing skills, wrote over 400 songs Including dozens of no 1 hit songs for himself and others winning him major musical awards and critical acclaim.



Jagger and Holzman met in L.A and immediately clicked. “They are like two little kids, always goofing around;they got security on the doors to ensure no-one hears a whisper,” a source said.



Mick Jagger is rumored to be planning a worldwide tour at the end of 2014. When contacted, a representative had no information on a new album or any of the singer’s future plans. This isn’t the first time in recent memory reports have surfaced about Mick Jagger recording sessions. Fans will be anxiously awaiting.



About Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger is one of the most recognizable British musicians of the modern era. As lead singer and songwriter of The Rolling Stones, a successful producer and a lauded solo artist in his own right, Mick has been the gold standard for popular performance and creativity for nearly five decades. Jagger is now reportedly coming back with a new solo album on which he's collaborating (among others) with Israeli musician Sharon Holzman.



About Sharon Holzman

Sharon Holzman is one of Israel’s most talented musicians,well known for his remarkable song- writing ability and unique approach to writing songs. Nicknamed as a "rare bird," in the Israeli musical scene, Holzman wrote some of israel's greatest hits, but have a complex love-hate relationship with the Israeli media.



Media Contact

