Israeli Scientist Moty Brill Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Provide Clean Drinking Water for the 3rd World

Ashdod, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2013 -- Moty Brill, is an Israeli scientist holding a PhD in Nuclear Engineering. During 2007, he started to look into wave energy and developed a device that uses the energy to produce electricity. At that time Israel suffered from water shortage and Moty modified the design to desalinate seawater.



During 2011, Moty met a member of government of Solomon Islands and decided to modify the design for the isolated villages in the 3rd world countries . He wanted to do something for people that die each day from lack of drinking water and diarrhea.



This will not be a "money maker" project; it will not be a huge project with hundreds of workers. It will be a small, innovative, robust device which users will be able to maintain, and it will produce precious drinking water.



Moty Brill is looking for funds to build the first ever solution for those human beings. He is confident that after the first device is proven to be feasible, the World Bank and other NGO's will contribute their money to save those innocent lives.



Funds raised through this campaign will help pay for the cost of detailed design, building the device in Israel and transferring it to the location in the Solomon Islands.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 25, 2013 - January 09, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1cVLMES