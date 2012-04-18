ISSC.com Provides Best Service, Selection and Price on Industrial and Workplace Safety Products

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Industrial and workplace safety products supplier Industrial Safety Supply Corporation delivers an enhanced level of service, selection and pricing on a growing range of industrial and workplace safety products through its web site www.issc.com. From safety glasses and hard hats to respiratory protection, gas detectors and much more, the company is a full line supplier of thousands of safety and emergency products to government and industry.



Since 1968, ISSC has been meeting the challenges of providing the highest quality and most effective safety and emergency equipment, devices and products for industrial and governmental workers in every conceivable setting. For decades, the company’s strategic Oakland and Stockton California locations have cultivated a reputation for quality service and an excellent selection of personal protective equipment and supplies.



Today, with their expansive and convenient web presence, their motto "Where Safety Meets Service" is an engrained philosophy that has made them the highest quality safety and emergency supplier on the West Coast. Complemented by a top-notch technical service team, outstanding customer support and a constant drive to provide new and innovative services to its customers, ISSC continues to strengthen their bond with industry and government. “A culture of quality and reliability runs throughout our organization and drives us to make absolutely sure that customers get the best equipment and service where every order is correct and has the lowest possible price,” said ISSC President Barry Woods.



Key product areas include personal protective equipment, gas detectors and monitors, safety glasses and eye safety, respiratory protection, fall protection, gloves and hand protection, protective clothing, hearing protection, plant maintenance products and safety training items. ISSC Confined Space equipment includes tripods, hoists, self-retracting lifelines and harnesses from DBI/Sala as well as gas detectors and monitors from RAE Systems and Industrial Scientific. In addition, the distributor carries blowers, pumps and ventilation equipment.



ISSC also has a range of traffic safety items as well as first aid and ergonomic supplies such as automated external defibrillators, First Aid Kits and supplies, emergency preparedness and survival kits, and much more. The industrial safety supplier is also an authorized manufacturer’s repair facility for a wide variety of the items that they sell. Every website item includes full descriptions and full-color product views. “Our experts are always ready to assist by phone or online chat,” said Woods. For more information, please visit http://www.issc.com/



ISSC has been a supplier for the highest quality safety equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) since 1968. Product lines include 3M Respiratory, RAE Systems Gas Detection, MSA, and Dupont Clothing to name a few. They are experts in confined space safety, gas detection and fall protection. ISSC offers same-day shipping on most items, personalized customer service, and great prices.