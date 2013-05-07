Issentiel Offers Designer Series Cases Superior in Terms of Design and Materials

Montpellier, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Issentiel offers a variety of premium designer series cases superior in terms of design and materials. Their designer cover cases protect devices from wear, scuffs and scratches. Made from exceptionally high quality leather, case provides an ultimate look and enduring protection to the smart phones and other devices. The refined style and finesse of these leather cases make them unique and easy to fit in pocket.



Issentiel designs cases for smartphones and personal electronics, makes sure that these accessories should also contribute to style. Their designer series cases provide classic design and maximum protection to the device. The new and refreshing premium stand cases from the company give maximum protection without spoiling the device's look. They come in a variety of styles and even some of the case in specific fitting for some of the popular smartphones.



If one prefers leather protective cases there is no dearth of these as there are aplenty at Issentiel. Their designer series cases not only look great but are also available in a great choice of colors and designs. One of the most popular cases is Galaxy Note leather case. Galaxy Note 2 cases are the customized leather cases for the popular smart phone from Samsung.



Issentiel offers cases and covers made of carefully selected leather. They always look for the finest skins, regular texture hides, etc. which are the most flexible and sensual to the touch. They are subjected to many phases of quality control during production and before shipment. Each new product is the subject of a design phase and the most accurate development.



About Issentiel

Issentiel is a French luxury mobile device accessory designer offering classy leather cases for the most popular mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. They create products of very high quality, both functional and beautiful, in a range of affordable prices. Every Issentiel product is designed and manufactured to be technically the best.



For further information on their product range please visit http://www.issentiel.co.uk .



Contact Address -:

1st Floor Office

24a Tarran Way North

Tarran Ind Est, Moreton, Wirral

CH464UA - UK

Tel 0151 200 8101