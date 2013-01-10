Issentiel Offers Luxury Leather Cases for Smartphones and Tablets from Various Brands

Montpellier, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Issentiel offers luxury leather cases for the most popular mobile devices including of smartphones and tablets. They create products of very high quality, both functional and beautiful, in a range of affordable prices. The Issentiel luxury leather cases are cut and assembled in Europe by hand, using traditional methods. They are subjected to many phases of quality control during production and before shipment.



With Smartphone leather cases users keep the phone safe and new for a longtime. User will also reduce the cost of repairing handset because it will not get damaged so easily. Most popular designer cases are Smartphone leather cases. These may offer a flip cover that also protects the screen of the phone when it is closed. These are also available in different colors and designs, and often come from popular fashion designers as well, which are some of the most expensive options.



Designer tablet leather cases from the company are gorgeous and in addition they offer a great deal of protection. Buying iPad 2 cases from third party vendors comes with many advantages including the chance to personalize how the iPad 2 looks. One can choose iPad 2 cases that are very much aligned with the taste and sense of style.



The cases are also very functional in order to provide protection on both sides: the back cover and on the screen. Some designers also provide extra useful functionality such as the ability to prop up the iPad when typing, browsing or watching movies to give a feeling of using a laptop or notebook. When choosing a luxury leather case, go for functionality and aesthetics; something that's more in tune with personal preferences then evaluates the costs. A cute complementing designer leather case always adds to the accessories’ unique experience.



About Issentiel

Issentiel is a French luxury mobile device accessory designer offering classy leather cases for the most popular mobile devices including of smartphones and tablets. They create products of very high quality, both functional and beautiful, in a range of affordable prices. Every Issentiel product is designed and manufactured to be technically the best.



For further information please visit: http://issentiel.co.uk



Contact Address

ISSENTIEL

Bâtiment Blue d'Oc

120 Rue de Thor

34000 MONTPELLIER - FRANCE