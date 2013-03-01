Issentiel Offers Masterly Crafted Premium Stand Cases for Samsung Galaxy Smart Phones

Montpellier, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Issentiel offers masterly crafted premium stand cases for some of the most sought after Samsung Galaxy smart phones and tablets. Their stylish and trendy premium stand cases provide utmost protection to the device without compromising on the classy looks.



Whether one buys Galaxy Nexus cases, Galaxy Note cases or cases for any other mobile devices and tablets, Issentiel has solution. For instance, leather cases from the company are some of the most well suited protection to a gadget while an artfully crafted and stylish one makes it more exceptional.



Issentiel proves the point with its exceptional and affordable range of premium stand cases. It has a range of leather cases that are hand made from the finest leather while paying all the attention to every minute detail. Their leather cases are surely a perfect match to the class of a luxury device such as Galaxy Nexus or Galaxy Note.



Their Galaxy Nexus case series has been designed for the most demanding users who want to protect their smartphone with style and efficiency. Built around a rigid shell to provide perfect protection, the Galaxy Nexus cases are fully covered with leather, including the inside part of the case. Galaxy note 2 cases from the company come with an ultra slim design and weigh only 50 grams.



Issentiel sells cases and covers made of carefully selected leather, it is sourced from the finest suppliers who provide fine leather tested for the finest skins, regular texture Hides, which are the most flexible and sensual to the touch.



Their design office, located in Montpellier in the South of France, is working with the sole intention to create aesthetic products, which are both functional and practical.



About - Issentiel

Issentiel is a French luxury mobile device accessory designer offering classy leather cases for the most popular mobile devices including smart phones and tablets. They create products of very high quality, both functional and beautiful, in a range of affordable prices. Every Issentiel product is designed and manufactured to be technically the best.



For further information on their product range please visit http://www.issentiel.co.uk .



Contact Address :-

1st Floor Office

24a Tarran Way North

Tarran Ind Est, Moreton, Wirral

CH464UA - UK

Tel 0151 200 8101