Issentiel Offers Smart Phone and Tablets Cases Inspired Highly by the French Art of Living

Montpellier, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Issentiel offers cases for smart phone and Tablets that are blend of luxury and technology. Inspired by French art of living, these days smart phone leather cases, tablet or e-reader are just as important as the device itself. Whether it's to fit a specific style, taste or customization, there are hundreds of different options for dressing the Smart Phone and Tablets. Apart from protection, they create lifestyle tablet leather cases and mobile cases.



Cases and covers from the company protect different types of phone e.g. new iPhone, HTC Desire, Blackberry Torch and hundreds others. Materials used in these cases, the most popular ones are leather for these are often considered high-end and fashionable. The company deals in premium stand cases and luxury leather cases and design and develop them in various colors e.g. black, white, grey, red, blue and special version as vintage and others.



Issentiel also deals in designer leather cases that fit perfectly into the phone to provide complete protection. Similarly, fine quality smartphone leather cases from the company are made of carefully selected leather. The company is always looking for the Finest Skins, regular texture Hides, which are the most flexible and sensual to the touch.



Each new product is the subject of a design phase and the most accurate development. Their design office, located in Montpellier in the South of France, is working with the sole intention to create aesthetic products, which are both functional and practical. The Issentiel cases are cut and assembled in Europe by hand, using traditional methods. They are subjected for quality control during production and before shipment.



About Issential

Issentiel is a French luxury mobile device accessory designer offering classy leather cases for the most popular mobile devices including of smartphones and tablets. They create products of very high quality, both functional and beautiful, at affordable prices. Every Issentiel product is designed and manufactured to be technically the best.



For further information please visit - http://issentiel.co.uk .



Contact Address

ISSENTIEL

Bâtiment Blue d'Oc

120 Rue de Thor

34000 MONTPELLIER - FRANCE