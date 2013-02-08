Issentiel Offers Well Crafted Designed Leather Cases for Tablets

Moreton, Wirral -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- We do not do cases for PDA and we do not like the word “Gadget” regarding our brand position (luxury). Some words like “accessories” would be preferable.



Issentiel designs and makes the bestselling designer series cases for tablets and personal electronics. They are committed to provide the best cases for everybody's beloved and are all about classic design and maximum protection. Every now and then, buyers will surely discover some of the new and refreshing premium stand cases at the online.



The designer series cases from the company protect their devices from wear, scuffs and scratches. Even minor scratches on the screen can make a smart phone barely usable, since these devices are used to watch videos and for Internet surfing. These give maximum protection without spoiling the phone's look. Luckily, there are a variety of premium stand cases which are superior in terms of design and materials.



If buyers prefer leather protective cases then there are plenty to choose from at this online. Not only do the leather cases look great but they also come in a great choice of colors and designs one of the most popular is Galaxy Note leather cases. They come in a variety of styles and even some of the case in specific fitting for some of the popular smartphones and Tabs. HTC one X cases, apple iPad 3 leather case too are available at Issentiel.



Issentiel offers cases and covers made of carefully selected Leather and always look for the finest skins, regular texture hides, etc. as these are the most flexible and sensual. The Issentiel cases are cut and assembled in Europe and assure fine quality to buyers across the globe.



About Issentiel

Issentiel is a French luxury mobile device accessory designer offering classy leather cases for the most popular mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. They create products of very high quality, both functional and beautiful, in a range of affordable prices. Every Issentiel product is designed and manufactured to be technically the best.



For further information on their product range please visit http://www.issentiel.co.uk .



Contact Address

1st Floor Office

24a Tarran Way North

Tarran Ind Est, Moreton, Wirral

CH464UA - UK

Tel 0151 200 8101