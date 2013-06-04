Issue New York Dresses 2013 Now Available at Net Fashion Avenue

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, a leading online fashion megastore, offers dresses from Scala by Ashley Lauren at affordable prices. The dresses from Scala are to be glamorous and add to the style quotient of the user.



A representative from the fashion house said,” This sexy line of Issue New York dresses brings something new and exciting to the fashion world. All short gowns, these dresses are made for a night out on the town. Sleek, simple, yet brilliantly stylish, these are fitted dresses that will show off your lovely figure. Several different styles of fabric give you fantastic choices to choose from. This year's Issue New York is a stunning way to show off your style so start shopping now!”



“Every piece in the new collection of Issue New York Dresses provides a sensuous experience and distinctive look and fit that bring a higher level of poise and confidence to any event. “, he further added.



The store also offer free Un Bra on purchase of more than $400 and free shipping on order of more than $200. Many customers’ netfashionavenue.com review suggested that they find the netfashionavenue.com as reliable as its brick and mortar store. Customers received their product of high quality and in good packaging.



Apart from Issue New York Dresses, the online store also features latest designs and dresses from the bigwigs of the fashion industry such as Jovani, Sherri Hill, Mon Cheri, Mac Duggal, Alyce Paris and many others. Net Fashion Avenue offers prom dresses, bridal dresses, party time dresses, lingerie, and all the accessories at one place to the delight of its customers.



About Netfashionavenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



