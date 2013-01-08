iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:SFI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:SFI) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of iStar Financial Inc. breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at iStar Financial Inc. excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:SFI I), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of iStar Financial Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of iStar Financial’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:SFI) reported that its annual Revenue declined from over $1.12 billion in 2008 to $391.91 million in 2011.



The total compensation of certain top officials at iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:SFI) increased significantly between 2009 and 2011. For instance its Chairman and CEO’s pay increased from over $3 million in 2009 to over $25.91 million in 2011 and the CFO’s compensation rose from over $498,000 in 2009 to over $1.08 million in 2011.



Shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:SFI) closed on Jan. 7, 2013 at $8.41 per share.



