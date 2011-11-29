iStonsoft Announces Debut of Free iPod Video Converter

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- iStonsoft announces the debut of their newly innovation of iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter, a multifunctional and user-friendly freeware that designated to Windows users to convert all the prevalent video files to any iPod devices on their palm with outstanding output quality and fast conversion speed.



"In this modern digital times dominated by Apple, more and more users are penchant for their videos files can be playable in iPod to showcase their fashionable digital pursuit and flourish their digital enjoyments at any place and at any time. And we are very excited that trough our iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter, our users can manage to realize such a cool digital ideal in a very powerful and straightforward way."said the creator of this software.



iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter can convert all the video files MP4, MOV, FLV, AVI, VOB, 3GP, 3G2, MKV, WMV, M4V, MPG(MPEG) and so on into iPod, iPod Nano, iPod Nano 4, iPod touch, iPod touch 2, iPod touch 3, iPod touch 4, iPod classic, iPod shuffle and all iPod devices comprehensively and powerfully. Meanwhile, extracted audio files from video files can be converted to iPod MP3, M4A and AAC as well.



Want to enjoy batch conversion? No problem, iStonsoft free iPod Video Converter can be adept at converting multiple videos to iPod at a time for you. Have been fed up with troublesome constant computer operation? Take it easy, iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter is so considerate towards about its users, which can convert video to iPod merely by several mouse clicks. Deeply concerned about fetched virus, adware and spyware? Rest assured, iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter is equipped with 100% clean technology with reputable guarantee.



To learn more details about iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter, please visit:

http://www.istonsoft.com/ipod-video-converter.html.



System Requirements



OS Supported: Windows NT4/2000/2003/XP and Windows Vista, Windows 7

Hardware Requirements: 800MHz Intel or AMD CPU, or above; 512MB RAM or more



Pricing and Availability

iStonsoft Free iPod Video Converter is now available in the market free of charge, you can free download it at http://.www.istonsoft.com/downloads/iston-ipod-video-converter.exe.