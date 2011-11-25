iStonsoft HTML to ePub Converter - Helps You Browse Web Page Offline on eBook Reader

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- iStonsoft Studio, a multimedia software publisher providing professional yet easy-to-use eBook conversion software, announced the availability of HTML to ePub Converter, helps you convert HTML webpage files to ePub format. People who read eBooks a lot and want to read HTML web contents on their portable eBook readers need the software deadly.



EPub is the top hot eBook format in the eBook world. iStonsoft HTML to EPUB converter is a simple, but elegant application that gives users the flexibility to handle ePub conversion jobs. It can make eBook fans enjoy the HTML webpage contents on their iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Sony Reader, Nook Color, Nook Tablet, etc.



And at the moment, this software is on hot sale with the price US $ 29.95. "eBook fans deserve to own a good eBook conversion software at such a low price. We really hope users can enjoy eBook reading on all portable eBook readers by using our converter." said the management of iStonsoft Studio.



Those who are interested in this program may get a trial version at http://www.istonsoft.com/html-to-epub-converter.html



Highlights of iStonsoft HTML to ePub Converter:



1.Convert HTML to EPUB

Convert HTML files to EPUB format eBooks to facilitate you reading on all kinds of mobile devices compatible with EPUB. EPUB format doesn't support js script, if your HTML file contains js script, the conversion will be affected.



2.Reserve Original Elements

HTML to EPUB Converter helps you to preserve all the original elements of the HTML files after conversion, such as text, graphics, images, hyperlinks and layout.



3.Support HTML with Table layout inside

This HTML to ePub Converter can successfully convert HTML which has Tablet layout code.



4.Merge Multiple HTML files to one single ePub file

You can load multiple HTML files into this software, then merge them to one single ePub file for reading on eReaders conveniently.



5.Superior Performance and Speedy Conversion

HTML to EPUB Converter possesses superior performance which brings you speedy converting process.



Compared with other similar software in the market, iSonsoft HTML to ePub Converter can convert HTML file which has table code to ePub format easily. Furthermore, users can merge multiple HTML files to one ePub file according to your needs.



System Requirements

OS Supported: Windows NT4/2000/2003/XP and Windows Vista, Windows 7

Hardware Requirements: 800MHz Intel or AMD CPU, or above; 512MB RAM or more