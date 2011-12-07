iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer, Transfer iPhone Files to Computer for Backup

Red Bluff, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer has anounced its debut for its Windows users worldwide toady, which will enable its users to transfer music, movie, photo, book, audiobook, Voice Memo, Podcast, TV Show or Playlist existent in iPhone for backup with only several simple mouse clicks. In other words, users can never be worried about missing or lost files in case of emergencies at all.



Furthermore, iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer equipped with many user-friendly features and functionalities can enable its users to transfer iPhone files to Computer with ease: In the first place, genre, artist’s name, album name, album year and other specific information demonstration can make a great convenience to searching the very files that needed to be transferred as well flitting the unnecessary files otherwise by typing the keyword. On the other hand, all the files can be viewed in thumbnails like album artwork or list view at user’s option friendly and straightforwardly.



In the second place, iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer can transfer all the iPhone files such as Music, Movie, Photo, Book, Audiobook, Voice Memo, Podcast, TV Show or Playlist with outstanding efficiency as well as with excellent quality due to its intutive but powerful interface. Concerned about poor transferring proficiency, or anxious about troublesome computer operation? With iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer, all kinds of those worries can be erased away easily.



In addition, iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer that is exclusive to Windows operating system can be compatible with iPod touch, iPad and iPhone as well. As to iPod users? iStonsoft iPod to Computer Transfer can be resorted to instead.



Pricing and Availability:



iStonsoft iPhone to Computer Transfer is now available in the market at the price of $29.95 via its official website, and all its users can get a trial version free of charge to experience its performance for approval and satisfication. Please vist the subsequent approach for further information: http://www.istonsoft.com/iphone-to-computer-transfer.html